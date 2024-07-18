Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Short Interest Update

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 778,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ACRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.16. On average, analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

