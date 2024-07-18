Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.47.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $159.43 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $257.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

