Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 1.2% After Insider Selling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $155.28 and last traded at $157.47. Approximately 26,394,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 63,940,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.43.

Specifically, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.47.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.90. The company has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a PE ratio of 231.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.