AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 711,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 384,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 187.09% and a negative net margin of 325.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

