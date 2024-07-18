Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agenus

Agenus Price Performance

NASDAQ AGEN traded down $9.81 on Thursday, reaching $7.92. 6,914,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,705. Agenus has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $166.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -9.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,232 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 3,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,306,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,064 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 2,016,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 252,124 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 910,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 858,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 236,500 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.