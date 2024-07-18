AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $9.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

