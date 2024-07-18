Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Update

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 489.8% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,857,000 after buying an additional 2,382,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $71,409,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,289,000 after purchasing an additional 719,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,290,000 after acquiring an additional 462,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

