AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Stock Price Up 3.3%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 449.50 ($5.83) and last traded at GBX 443.50 ($5.75). 92,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 24,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 429.50 ($5.57).

The firm has a market cap of £10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 430.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 396.11.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

