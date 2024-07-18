Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $56,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,344,000 after purchasing an additional 489,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.05. The stock had a trading volume of 280,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

