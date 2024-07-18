Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,918. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.77. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 540,707 shares of company stock valued at $80,391,341. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

