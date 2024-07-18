Alan H. Auerbach Sells 21,920 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 21,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $81,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,063,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,135,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 324,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

PBYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.