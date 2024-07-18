Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $40.06 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

