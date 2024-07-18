Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 195164875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Trading Down 29.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, and iron ore deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau Gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; and the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq Graphite project, and the Melville Bay Iron project located in Greenland.
