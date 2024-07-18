Albertsons Companies’ (ACI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.25 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $312,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,786 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 790,207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,598,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,278,000 after purchasing an additional 733,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,504,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 705,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.