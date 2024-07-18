Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.63. 1,222,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,961. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,423 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $72,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 29.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 997,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,478,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,393 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

