Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Up 7.6% in June

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,900 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALCO
Institutional Trading of Alico
Alico Stock Performance
Shares of ALCO stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $206.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.79. Alico has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $31.00.
Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.40. Alico had a net margin of 99.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alico will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alico Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.81%.
Alico Company Profile
Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alico
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.