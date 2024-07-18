Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Up 7.6% in June

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,900 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alico by 7.4% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 80.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $206.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.79. Alico has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.40. Alico had a net margin of 99.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alico will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.81%.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

