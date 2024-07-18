Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Align Technology worth $28,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,445. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

