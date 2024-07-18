ALL BEST ICO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $137.37 Million (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded down 39.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $137.37 million and $83,719.27 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 1,568.1% higher against the dollar. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO’s launch date was October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 1,534,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,240,533 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com. The Reddit community for ALL BEST ICO is https://reddit.com/r/allbestico/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. ALL BEST ICO has a current supply of 1,534,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ALL BEST ICO is 0.23647985 USD and is up 8,898.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $465,056.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbestico.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.