Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $55.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

ALGT stock opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,688 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after acquiring an additional 122,844 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

