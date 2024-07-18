Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 69,161 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Allegion worth $15,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,306,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,432,000 after purchasing an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,122,000 after purchasing an additional 470,104 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $120,959,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $110,740,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 856,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,411,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.61. 99,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.