Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 891,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

