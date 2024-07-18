Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Barclays

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLY. BTIG Research began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $43.40. 1,367,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,907. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

