Alpha Family Trust Acquires New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,628,480.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

General Motors stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,037,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,686,642. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

