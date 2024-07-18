Alpha Family Trust Buys Shares of 1,070 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000. Invesco LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,742,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,518 shares of company stock worth $6,951,344. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,543. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.77. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.94.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

