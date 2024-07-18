Alpha Family Trust Makes New $205,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,404,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.60.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

