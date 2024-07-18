Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Hits New 52-Week High at $498.00

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 498 ($6.46) and last traded at GBX 497.55 ($6.45), with a volume of 799683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 496 ($6.43).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 420 ($5.45) to GBX 465 ($6.03) in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.45) price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £570.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,158.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 452.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 388.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

