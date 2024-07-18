Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.0% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $21,651,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 37,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 485,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,833 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,954,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.04. 1,570,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,424,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

