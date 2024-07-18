Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 162,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,598,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

Altice USA Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $869.32 million, a PE ratio of 184.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

