Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 90,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 97,107 shares.The stock last traded at $25.54 and had previously closed at $25.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amerant Bancorp

In related news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $140,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $225,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 89.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 66.7% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

