América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36), Yahoo Finance reports. América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion.

América Móvil Trading Down 3.4 %

AMX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 925,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,384. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on América Móvil

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.