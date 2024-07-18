American Express (NYSE:AXP) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

AXP has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.65.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $249.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $250.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in American Express by 13.9% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 17.5% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 26.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

