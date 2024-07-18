AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Update

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 769,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:AMN traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

