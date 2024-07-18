Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.25. 433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.
Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $10.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.08.
About Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF
The ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (GERM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted, narrow index of US-listed, global biotech companies that are engaged in the testing and treatments of infectious diseases. GERM was launched on Jun 17, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
