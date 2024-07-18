Analysts Set Expectations for Corus Entertainment’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. National Bank Financial has a “Underperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$6.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.80 million.

About Corus Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.