Analysts Set Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $153.15

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Westlake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,334,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,154,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $150.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.02. Westlake has a 52 week low of $112.77 and a 52 week high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

