Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Costco Wholesale (COST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) recently:

7/12/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $850.00 to $925.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $890.00 to $920.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $905.00 to $950.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $850.00 to $975.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $800.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $765.00 to $830.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $940.00 to $970.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $900.00 to $950.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $874.00 to $962.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $900.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $850.00 to $900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $870.00 to $975.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $860.00 to $890.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $890.00 to $940.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $850.00 to $905.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $850.00 to $900.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $840.00 to $890.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2024 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $875.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $800.00.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $845.00 to $860.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $800.00 to $850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $710.00 to $800.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $676.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $650.00.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $765.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $775.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $777.00 to $850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $800.00 to $850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $815.00 to $873.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $805.00 to $900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2024 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/22/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $805.00 to $850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $840.29. 614,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $834.97 and its 200-day moving average is $757.98. The stock has a market cap of $372.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $530.56 and a 52 week high of $896.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Costco Wholesale Co alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total transaction of $1,272,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,041.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.