Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.43.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of AND stock opened at C$39.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$774.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$36.43 and a one year high of C$45.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.32.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.18). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of C$161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.50 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.84%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.