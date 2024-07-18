Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.43.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
Shares of AND stock opened at C$39.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$774.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$36.43 and a one year high of C$45.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.32.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.18). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of C$161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.50 million.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.84%.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
