Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:ADFI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:ADFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ADFI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,136 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49.
Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
