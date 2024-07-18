Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,063,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $87,627,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,602.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,082,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,125 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. 31,177,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,884,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

