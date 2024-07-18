Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 48 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 4.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,083.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $16.64 on Thursday, hitting $915.42. 1,830,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,006.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $935.71. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.