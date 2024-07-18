Angeles Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 737 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,556,912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,589,900,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 28,684.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,924,000 after buying an additional 830,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amgen by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,625,000 after buying an additional 751,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 486.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,997,000 after buying an additional 745,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $332.41. 1,332,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,589. The company has a market cap of $178.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.21 and a 12-month high of $338.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.02 and its 200 day moving average is $295.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

