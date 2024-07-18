Angeles Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 162.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,774.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,993,000 after purchasing an additional 660,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.35. 4,114,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $118.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.