Angeles Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $230.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,264. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

