Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,560 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.60. The company had a trading volume of 685,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,894. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.