Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,722,000 after buying an additional 89,591 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.98. The stock had a trading volume of 503,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,053. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $235.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

