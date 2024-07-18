Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 745 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,256,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $375.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

