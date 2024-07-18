Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

