Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 294,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,524,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HOUS

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $501.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOUS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.