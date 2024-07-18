Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. 272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.
Aperam Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aperam S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Aperam Increases Dividend
About Aperam
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
