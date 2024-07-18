Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. 272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

Aperam Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aperam S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aperam Increases Dividend

About Aperam

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4627 per share. This represents a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Aperam’s previous dividend of $0.46. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.00%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

