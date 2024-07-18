Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $711,835.30 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 10,901 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $711,835.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at $605,853.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Christopher Heery sold 3,671 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $220,296.71.

On Monday, July 1st, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,107,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,102,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $932,563.44.

Arcellx Price Performance

ACLX traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.24. 435,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,243. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Articles

